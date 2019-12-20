AJK Prime Minister condemns Indian firing on LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into the martyrdom of two persons

In his twitter post, the prime minister said that he got this news of unprovoked Indian shelling on civilian population in Neelum Valley while he was performing Umra, which made him deeply saddened.

While expressing sympathies with the families of those martyred, AJK Prime Minister said that the Indian aggressive posturing has threatened the peace of the entire region.

Raja Farooq Haider while lauding the befitting response of valiant armed forces to the enemy said that Pak Army is fully capable to defend the motherland.

He directed the administration of district concerned to take all necessary measures to protect the precious lives of citizens. The AJK prime minister also directed to the officers and security officials posted nearby the CFL to be vigilant to respond any Indian misadventure.

He directed to the officials concerned of health department to provide best available medical facilities to those injured in the Indian unprovoked shelling.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umra. On this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider specially prayed for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches, peace, stability and progress of Pakistan and unity of Muslim umaah.

Earlier, when he arrived here, the premier was received by high ranking government functionaries of the Kingdom along with Pakistan's Consul General Sajid Hussain and large number of PML-N workers at International Airport at capital city Riyaz.

The prime minister was given the official protocol of the special guest by the Kingdom and was taken him to Makkah for performing umra in official protocol.

Haider is expected to meet top government dignitaries during the visit to discuss the illegal occupation of Kashmir at the hands of India.