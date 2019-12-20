UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Condemns Indian Firing On LoC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

AJK Prime Minister condemns Indian firing on LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into the martyrdom of two persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into the martyrdom of two persons.

In his twitter post, the prime minister said that he got this news of unprovoked Indian shelling on civilian population in Neelum Valley while he was performing Umra, which made him deeply saddened.

While expressing sympathies with the families of those martyred, AJK Prime Minister said that the Indian aggressive posturing has threatened the peace of the entire region.

Raja Farooq Haider while lauding the befitting response of valiant armed forces to the enemy said that Pak Army is fully capable to defend the motherland.

He directed the administration of district concerned to take all necessary measures to protect the precious lives of citizens. The AJK prime minister also directed to the officers and security officials posted nearby the CFL to be vigilant to respond any Indian misadventure.

He directed to the officials concerned of health department to provide best available medical facilities to those injured in the Indian unprovoked shelling.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umra. On this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider specially prayed for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches, peace, stability and progress of Pakistan and unity of Muslim umaah.

Earlier, when he arrived here, the premier was received by high ranking government functionaries of the Kingdom along with Pakistan's Consul General Sajid Hussain and large number of PML-N workers at International Airport at capital city Riyaz.

The prime minister was given the official protocol of the special guest by the Kingdom and was taken him to Makkah for performing umra in official protocol.

Haider is expected to meet top government dignitaries during the visit to discuss the illegal occupation of Kashmir at the hands of India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Threatened Visit Progress Makkah Saudi Arabia Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Post All From Government Best Top Crescent Fibres Limited Unity Foods Limited Airport

Recent Stories

EU Allocates Nearly $9Mln in Humanitarian Aid for ..

4 minutes ago

Ocean Viking Rescue Ship Saves 112 Migrants Off Li ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani, Japan's Abe Hold 'Friendly,' 'Fran ..

4 minutes ago

Experts from across the world to attend Jinnah Sin ..

4 minutes ago

Notices issued for not producing Hamza in court

8 minutes ago

Mediterranean Migrant Arrivals to Europe Fell by 5 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.