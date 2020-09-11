AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces from across the Line of Control (LoC) on unarmed civilian population in Dara Sher Khan Sector, which resulted in martyrdom of an 11-year old girl

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces from across the Line of Control (LoC) on unarmed civilian population in Dara Sher Khan Sector, which resulted in martyrdom of an 11-year old girl.

The AJK prime minister, in a statement, termed the firing an act of barbarism by the Indian troops to demoralize the civil population living close to the LoC.

He said despite continued Indian firing and targeting the civilians, the morale of the AJK people was high, who would continue their sacrifices for the defence of every inch of their motherland.

Farooq Haider paid tributes to the people living along the LoC for offering unprecedented sacrifices for the country's defence and assured them all-out sport to mitigate their sufferings.

He directed the local civil authorities to provide full medical facilities to the injured.

The prime minister expressed his serious concern over the continuous silence of the United Nations and international human rights organizations over the killing of Kashmiri civilians by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir as well as along the LoC in the AJK.