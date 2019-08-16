UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing On LoC

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:29 PM

AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian firing on LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Firday strongly condemned the frequent unprovoked firing by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into the martyrdom of four soldiers during last two days

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Firday strongly condemned the frequent unprovoked firing by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into the martyrdom of four soldiers during last two days.

Raja farooq Haider, in a statement, said India by resorting to unprovoked shelling at the LoC wanted to shift the focus of the world from the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley.

The Indian aggressive posturing, he said, had threatened the peace of the entire South Asian region.

"Those who embraced martyrdom for the defence of the motherland were pride of the nation and we all pay tributes to the martyred soldiers," he remarked.

He prayed for eternal peace of the martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Haider said India was subjecting Kashmiris to the worst kind of tyranny and barbarism on both sides of the LoC.

"People of Azad Jammu & Kashmir are standing shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy," he added.

He said India's heinous tactics could not deter the Kashmiris, who would continue their struggle for freedom of their motherland from Indian subjugation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Prime Minister World Army Threatened Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Asia

Recent Stories

CPO Rawalpindi directs for making foolproof securi ..

9 seconds ago

Hundreds of protestors clash with police in Indian ..

11 seconds ago

Ahsan Iqbal condemns Indian firing on LoC

12 seconds ago

India crosses red line in HR violation in Held Kas ..

15 seconds ago

PTI govt saves country from bankruptcy: Ahmed Jawa ..

20 minutes ago

PPP calls for sending delegations to apprise world ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.