AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian firing on LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Firday strongly condemned the frequent unprovoked firing by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC) resulting into the martyrdom of four soldiers during last two days

Raja farooq Haider, in a statement, said India by resorting to unprovoked shelling at the LoC wanted to shift the focus of the world from the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley.

The Indian aggressive posturing, he said, had threatened the peace of the entire South Asian region.

"Those who embraced martyrdom for the defence of the motherland were pride of the nation and we all pay tributes to the martyred soldiers," he remarked.

He prayed for eternal peace of the martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Haider said India was subjecting Kashmiris to the worst kind of tyranny and barbarism on both sides of the LoC.

"People of Azad Jammu & Kashmir are standing shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy," he added.

He said India's heinous tactics could not deter the Kashmiris, who would continue their struggle for freedom of their motherland from Indian subjugation.