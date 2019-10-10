UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:29 PM

AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population in Baroh and Chirri kot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch division on Thursday

MIRPUR [ AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population in Baroh and Chirri kot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch division on Thursday.

A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred while two women were injured in the Indian firing.

The AJK prime minister, in a press statement, paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces, who were rendering matchless sacrifices while protecting the frontiers of motherland.

He said the nation was proud of its soldiers and the civilian populations at the ceasefire violations, who were foiling the nefarious designs of enemy.

Raja Farooq Haider directed the hospital administration to provide the best available medical facilities to the injured.

