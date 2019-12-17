UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Condemns Unprovoked Indian Shelling At LoC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:10 PM

AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian shelling at LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned unprovoked and indiscriminate Indian shelling targeting civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC).

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned unprovoked and indiscriminate Indian shelling targeting civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister, in a tweet, urged the United Nations and the peace loving countries to take serious notice of the Indian aggressive posture against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said there was no end to the madness of Indian army stationed in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They were killing innocent Kashmiris on both sides of the divide with impunity. "This must not go unnoticed by the international community," he added.

A teenager lost his life and another two persons were injured on Monday in unprovoked Indian shelling on civilian population in Battal and Poonch sectors at the LoC in AJK.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister Army United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

26 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

26 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

41 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Agreements to Stabilize S ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets

1 minute ago

India's Strategic Posture and Implications for Str ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.