AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian shelling at LoC

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned unprovoked and indiscriminate Indian shelling targeting civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister, in a tweet, urged the United Nations and the peace loving countries to take serious notice of the Indian aggressive posture against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said there was no end to the madness of Indian army stationed in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They were killing innocent Kashmiris on both sides of the divide with impunity. "This must not go unnoticed by the international community," he added.

A teenager lost his life and another two persons were injured on Monday in unprovoked Indian shelling on civilian population in Battal and Poonch sectors at the LoC in AJK.