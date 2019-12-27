AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian Shelling at LOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling of Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC) that claimed the lives.

He condoled with the families of the two martyred and said that the our armed forces has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for safeguarding the homeland.

Raja Farooq Haider further said that the Indian forces are resorting to unprovoked firing at the civilian areas alongside the border."The unprovoked firing from Indian forces on civilian population was, however, befittingly responded by the armed forces, forcing the enemy guns to go into hiding", he added.

The Prime Minister said that the people living alongside the border are in high spirits and stand alongside the armed forces in testing times.

He directed the administrative officers posted in nearby areas of LoC to stay alert.