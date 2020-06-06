AJK Prime Minister condoles sad demise of Kashmiri journalist Saleem Akhtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran journalist and former President Central Press Club Muzaffarabad Saleem Akhtar Perwana.

In his condolence statement issued here on Saturday, the Prime Minister paid glowing tribute to the journalistic and social services of the late Saleem Akhtar Perwana and prayed for him.

Raja Farooq Haider said Saleem Akhtar Perwana was a name of unprecedented struggle for the freedom of speech and civil rights.

He said we spent a golden time of our life together. "Saleem Akhtar Perwana had kept the civil society activated from the platform of Muzaffarabad Public Rights Movement", PM recalled.

Saleem Akhtar Perwana died of cardiac arrest.