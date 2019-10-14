UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Constitutes Party's Parliamentary Board To Monitor Polling Process

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:57 PM

AJK Prime Minister constitutes party's parliamentary board to monitor polling process

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday constituted a Parliamentary Board to look into the affairs of the by-election in LA-3 Mirpur-3

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday constituted a Parliamentary Board to look into the affairs of the by-election in LA-3 Mirpur-3.

According to details, AJK PM who is also the President of PML-N AJK Chapter will be heading the board as Chairman while Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz, Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas, Chaudhary Masood Khalid and Chaudhary Rukhsar Ahmed as members.

Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi would serve the Board as Member/Secretary.

It is worth mentioning here that AJK Election Commission has announced by-election on LA-3 Mirpur-3 on 24th of next month.

The seat had been vacated due to disqualification of Minister for sports, youth and Culture Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed.

Nomination papers could be submitted by October 21while the list of eligible candidates would be issued on October 22.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be submitted by October 26 while decision on these appeals would be taken on October 29.

According to notification the candidates could withdraw their candidature by October 30. Final list of the candidates will be issued on 31st of this month.

Earlier, a high level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Farooq Haider reviewed arrangements for holding by- election in LA-3 Mirpur-3.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Sports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Mushtaq Minhas Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister formally inaugurates Prime Minis ..

51 seconds ago

Children can inherit obesity from their parents: S ..

52 seconds ago

Six accused ready to pay Rs75 m in plea bargain: C ..

53 seconds ago

Top French Diplomat to Skip France-Turkey Euro Qua ..

55 seconds ago

World Bank forecasts macroeconomic crisis in Pakis ..

27 minutes ago

NADRA chairman appointment case adjourned till Oct ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.