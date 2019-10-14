Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday constituted a Parliamentary Board to look into the affairs of the by-election in LA-3 Mirpur-3

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister , Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday constituted a Parliamentary Board to look into the affairs of the by-election in LA-3 Mirpur-3.

According to details, AJK PM who is also the President of PML-N AJK Chapter will be heading the board as Chairman while Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz, Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas, Chaudhary Masood Khalid and Chaudhary Rukhsar Ahmed as members.

Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi would serve the Board as Member/Secretary.

It is worth mentioning here that AJK Election Commission has announced by-election on LA-3 Mirpur-3 on 24th of next month.

The seat had been vacated due to disqualification of Minister for sports, youth and Culture Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed.

Nomination papers could be submitted by October 21while the list of eligible candidates would be issued on October 22.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be submitted by October 26 while decision on these appeals would be taken on October 29.

According to notification the candidates could withdraw their candidature by October 30. Final list of the candidates will be issued on 31st of this month.

Earlier, a high level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Farooq Haider reviewed arrangements for holding by- election in LA-3 Mirpur-3.