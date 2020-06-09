UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Criticizes Inter'l Community, Silence Over Increased Indian Atrocities In IOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:45 PM

AJK Prime Minister criticizes inter'l community, silence over increased Indian atrocities in IOJ&K

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday bitterly criticized the silence of international community over the fast raising Indian atrocities in the occupied territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday bitterly criticized the silence of international community over the fast raising Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

He said that deteriorating human rights situation should be an eye opener for the world.

Paying glowing tribute to the nine Kashmiri youth martyred by the Indian occupant forces in last 24 hours, the Prime Minister said in statement of condemnation that India had announced a war against the unarmed Kashmiris.

He said Indian forces had crossed all limits of brutalities and innocent children were not even safe from their barbarism. "The humanity must be ashamed after witnessing their cruelties", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said India was massacring the Kashmiri youth by disconnecting the held valley from the outside world.

He said Indian government was patronizing such violence against the Kashmiri Muslims.

The Prime Minister feared that if world didn't take notice and intervened to halt the Indian aggressive actions against innocent Kashmiris, a great human tragedy could bear in the catastrophic situation.

He said that India was torturing the Kashmiris under the guise of coronavirus in the occupied territory adding that it wants to change the proportion of population by issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider urged the international community to play a role in preventing Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Condemnation Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Muslim All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

1 hour ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

1 hour ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

2 hours ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.