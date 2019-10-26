(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Indian Prime Minister Modi was today's Hitler who had not only unleashed a new wave of terror in Occupied Jammu Kashmir but also targeting civilian at the Line of Control which he called the Cease Fire line (CFL).

Talking to media in the state's metropolis on Saturday, he said India was continuously violating Cease Fire line agreement.

Members House of Lords Bronas Dorthi Thrnail and Lord Qurban were also present on the occasion.

Raja Farooq Haider said UK was the first to raise voice against Hitler and today when Modi was copying Hitler in Occupied Kashmir, UK and other major world powers must rise to the occasion and play a decisive role for lasting peace in the region. Kashmiris may be given their UN acknowledged right to self determination for which Kashmiris on both sides of LoC and world over are struggling for the past 70 years.

He said Indian Occupied Kashmir was under siege for the past 83 days where unending curfew and lock down had put 80 lakh people in great trouble. food, medicine and other essential commodities are in short supply.

He said India disallow anyone to assist the Kashmiris in this critical time.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan appealed international community to use its influence and halt India further play with lives of people and give access to human rights organizations for provision of relief.

He informed Media that Chakooti route was opened for cross border trade in 2004 but, now India had suspended the route for last 5, 6 months.

He said unprovoked firing of Indian troops affected people on both side of CFL. Over six lakh population reside close to CFL. Indian troops using light, heavy weapons and sniper guns to target civilians.

He said Indian cowardice acts were increasing at Cease Fire line (CFL) with each passing day and the increasing tension between two countries posed a serious threat to peace of the region. India had created war like situation on CFL to divert the world attention from its massive human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He paid tributes to the valiant armed forces and people who were rendering matchless sacrifices for protesting mother land from Indian aggressionSpeaking on the occasion, Lords Bronas Dorthi Thrnail and Lord Qurban said Kashmir was not a bilateral but international issue. We fully support the genuine demand of Kashmiris for realization of right to self determination pledged by UN.

They said UK had serious concerns over serious human rights violations in the occupied valley. We came here with relief goods for Kashmiris. India must allow us travel to Occupied Kashmir to assist people in this critical time.