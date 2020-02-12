UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Directs 100 Percent Utilization Of Development Funds

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed all the departments to ensure utilization of 100 percent development funds with quality of work to achieve development target by the end of June 2020.

He was addressing second quarter development review meeting here Wednesday to review the progress on annual development program.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister Electricity Raja Nisar Ahmad Khan, Minister Forest Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Minister local government Raja Naseer, Minister food Syed Shukat Shah, Minister Information Mushtaq Mehnas, Minister education Barrister Iftikhar Ahmad and Secretaries of all the departments.

The meeting was briefed about release and expenditures of funds during the first two quarters of the fiscal year and it was told that the Federal government was releasing funds on time without any delay and the departments had shown extra ordinary performance by utilizing the development funds without any lapses.

Additional chief secretary development Syed Asif Shah told the meeting that so for federal government had released Rs 17.6 billion for development expenditure without any delay and the utilization of funds was also good with 100 percent utilization of foreign funded projects while electricity department had utilized 97 percent and communication department 96 percent of development funds.

The prime minister directed the secretaries and heads of departments to ensure quality of work besides utilization of 100 percent development funds and completion of development projects within time without compromising the quality of work.

