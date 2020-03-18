AJK Prime Minister directs all departments to remain alert to deal with any situation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Wednesday directed all departments to remain alert to deal with any situation arising out of coronavirus and approved establishment of "Corona Combat Fund".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Wednesday directed all departments to remain alert to deal with any situation arising out of coronavirus and approved establishment of "Corona Combat Fund".

Presiding over a meeting , he said establishment of the fund was to meet the treatment expenses of corona affected patients.

"Fifteen days salary of ministers, five days from MLAs and grade 21 to 22 government officers, four days salary of grade 19 to 20 and three days from grade 16 to 18 will be deducted for the Corona Combat Fund. Non gazzetted employees have been exempted from their salaries deduction", the PM said.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed to suspend traffic from AJK Friday, March 20 onward. However, local transport will ply on their respective routes as normal.

He said all out efforts were being made to provide best available medical facilities to the affected persons and directed the concerned officials to provide necessary equipments to PM House Muzaffarabad which had been converted into quarantine center.

The prime minister directed commissioners to setup quarantine centers in all the three divisions in AJK and report on daily basis.

He informed that government run Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences hospital Muzaffarabad had been provided with corona test facilities.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi has been appointed as focal person and commissioners of three divisions would be focal persons of their respective divisions.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan appealed ullema to play their role and urge people to stay inside their homes and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement.

He also requested the Federal government to keep those pilgrims coming from Taaftan in Dera Ismail Khan.

One corona patient of AJK who came from Taaftan recently has been kept at isolation center in Mirpur. According to doctors, his condition is satisfactory.