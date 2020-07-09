UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Directs Concerned Departments For Formulating Strategy To Deal With Upcoming Monsoon Season

Thu 09th July 2020 | 08:55 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday directed the officials and heads of departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy on war footing basis to deal with the upcoming monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday directed the officials and heads of departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy on war footing basis to deal with the upcoming monsoon season.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), he called for maintaining close liaison with Pak Army and maintaining early warning system in place during the monsoon, said a news release.

He asked all the departments to play their effective role during the monsoon season and demolish all illegal encroachments along with the rivers and streams and clear the waterways in all the cities before the monsoon season.

He said an early and rapid information system must set in place so that the people living in the low lying areas should get immediate information about the flood situation.

He said that 20% additional rain is expected during the season and in this context the capacity of SDMA will be improved to deal with the any eventuality.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of SDMA despite limited resources and assured that financial and other issues of SDMA would be addressed on priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Minister Relief Disaster Management & Civil Defence Ahmed Raza Qadiri, Minster Communication & Works Ch. Abdul Aziz, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Ahsan Khalid Kayani , Secretary C&W Ghulam Bashir Mughal , Divisional Commissioners, DiGs Police ,Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Director ops Noman Shafiq.

