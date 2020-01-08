UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Directs For Accelerate Pace Of Work On PSDP Projects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

AJK Prime Minister directs for accelerate pace of work on PSDP projects

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday directed authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and complete the projects on fast track basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday directed authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and complete the projects on fast track basis.

Presiding over a high level meeting, he said Muzaffarabad Greater Water Supply Scheme and other projects should also be accomplished as early as possible.

The Prime Minister was briefed about progress on Lohar Galli-Muzaffarabad Tunnel, Kamsar-Kahori Tunnel, Building for AJK Legislative Assembly and Makkri Water Supply Scheme.

He was briefed that some projects are pending due to stay orders from courts, said a press release.

Moreover, tendering process for building of AJK Legislative Assembly has been completed and work on it will be initiated soon. Similarly work on other projects would be stepped up.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Farooq Haider directed that no leniency would be tolerated in development process and action would be taken against officers showing negligence.

He also directed to make tendering process more transparent and pursue cases to vacate stay orders at the earliest.

Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission Zahid Ameen Kashif, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Principal Secretary Raja Amjid Pervaiz, Advocate General Inham Ullah Khan, Assistant Advocate General Ayaz Fareed, Chief Engineer Works and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, following directives of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the Health Department Azad Kashmir has regularized services of 3374 employees of Primary Health Care and Family Planning programs.

