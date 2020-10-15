UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Directs Strict Measures To Restrict COVID-19 Spread

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

AJK Prime Minister directs strict measures to restrict COVID-19 spread

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has directed the administration to strictly implement the protective measures in view of the current wave of coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Thursday he said social distancing and use of masks in public as well as in the markets must be ensured to control the spread of the virus.

He said complete standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be ensured in the educational institutions and checking shall be conducted regularly by the administration to control the pandemic.

The prime minister expressed his serious concern over the increasing trend of the coronavirus patients and urged the people to follow the SOPs for the protection of lives of their loved ones.

The prime minister said the government has taken timely steps to control the COVID-19, as a result of which fewer cases were reported in AJK, however the COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarabad and Poonch are increasing and the government was taking solid measures to check the virus.

He said the safety and protection of the lives of the people is the top most responsibility before the government and will take all possible steps to save the lives of the people.

