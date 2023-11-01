AJK Prime Minister Emphasizes Equal Importance of Ministries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has stated that all departments and ministers are of equal importance.

During a meeting with a public delegation in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday, the Prime Minister emphasized that there is no difference in the weightage and status of all ministries and portfolios. He underlined that the most crucial factor is the hard work and dedication of those in leadership positions, as per a press release.

He further mentioned that it is high time for the youth to focus on IT instead of wasting their time on unproductive activities.

The Prime Minister pointed out that idleness can lead to anxiety and chaos in society.

He indicated that he has given special instructions to the Minister for IT to utilize all available resources to attract educated youth towards IT and skill development. He also stressed the need to prioritize agriculture and livestock.

The Prime Minister assured that his government will allocate all available resources to public welfare projects. He mentioned that the government is planning to launch a significant welfare project worth 5 billion rupees for widows, orphans, disabled individuals, and divorced women.