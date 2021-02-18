AJK Prime Minister emphasizes for vibrant projection of Worsening IIOJK situation world over:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has underlined the need to project the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level to apprise the international community about the Indian forces aggressions and gruesome human rights violations in occupied Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has underlined the need to project the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level to apprise the international community about the Indian forces aggressions and gruesome human rights violations in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the board of Jammu & Kashmir lLiberation Cell on Thursday, he directed the Kashmir liberation cell to formulate a comprehensive strategy to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people over the globe.

He stressed the need to arrange conferences and webinars to highlight the gross human rights violations and atrocities being committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people to crush the freedom movement.

He said the comprehensive program should also be prepared to apprise the students of educational institutions and university students about the genesis of Kashmir issue.

The Prime Minister set up a committee headed by the additional Chief secretary General for the reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir liberation cell and Kashmir cultural academy.