UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Expresses Concerns Over Indian Anti-Islam Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:27 PM

AJK Prime Minister expresses concerns over Indian anti-Islam policies

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday expressed grave concern over the BJP government's anti Muslim policies and said that Islam as a religion was being targeted an extremely negative and malicious agenda in India

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday expressed grave concern over the BJP government's anti Muslim policies and said that islam as a religion was being targeted an extremely negative and malicious agenda in India.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark the death anniversary of the veteran Kashmiri leader and his father Raja Muhammad Haider Khan in the State's metropolis on Monday, Farooq Haider strongly condemned the BJP's discriminatory attitude towards minorities particularly the Muslims and said that targeted operation was being carried out against the tableeghi jammat in India.

He said the Muslims and the Hindu patients were being treated separately and majority of the Indian society including players and politicians were considering Muslims responsible for the spread of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister added that hatred was being created against the Muslims in the minds of new generations in India.

"Our brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) were besieged in their houses from last eight months while Indian army and police were actively involved in their genocide. The prevailing situation of corona pandemic and the sufferings of world is due to the curses of oppressed people of Kashmir", he said.

Referring to the political situation in Pakistan, he assured party leadership for his unending support to the party and said,"We had burnt the boats while joining the party".

He assured that his government would continue to protect the rights of public, promote the ideology of his party and would take every possible step to protect the interests of Kashmir liberation movement and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to masses to follow the lockdown policy of the government otherwise government would have no other option but to extend it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Army Police Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

16 minutes ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

30 minutes ago

TMQ distributes ration among poor families

4 minutes ago

Germany eyes Airbus and Boeing fighter jets

4 minutes ago

PML-N distributes protection kits in Jinnah Hospit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.