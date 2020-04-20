AJK Prime Minister expresses concerns over Indian anti-Islam policies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday expressed grave concern over the BJP government's anti Muslim policies and said that islam as a religion was being targeted an extremely negative and malicious agenda in India.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark the death anniversary of the veteran Kashmiri leader and his father Raja Muhammad Haider Khan in the State's metropolis on Monday, Farooq Haider strongly condemned the BJP's discriminatory attitude towards minorities particularly the Muslims and said that targeted operation was being carried out against the tableeghi jammat in India.

He said the Muslims and the Hindu patients were being treated separately and majority of the Indian society including players and politicians were considering Muslims responsible for the spread of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister added that hatred was being created against the Muslims in the minds of new generations in India.

"Our brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) were besieged in their houses from last eight months while Indian army and police were actively involved in their genocide. The prevailing situation of corona pandemic and the sufferings of world is due to the curses of oppressed people of Kashmir", he said.

Referring to the political situation in Pakistan, he assured party leadership for his unending support to the party and said,"We had burnt the boats while joining the party".

He assured that his government would continue to protect the rights of public, promote the ideology of his party and would take every possible step to protect the interests of Kashmir liberation movement and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to masses to follow the lockdown policy of the government otherwise government would have no other option but to extend it.