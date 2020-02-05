AJK Prime Minister expresses gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support to oppressed Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday expressed profound gratitude to Pakistani nation and government for extending unwavering support to the oppressed Kashmiris by observing "Solidarity Day" in befitting manners.

Addressing the Special Session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in the State's metropolis, he said Kashmiris were not alone as Pakistan despite all its challenges firmly standing with the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan is helping Kashmiris despite all difficulties. We will never let the Pakistan lower in Azad Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Terming Pakistan an ultimate goal for Kashmiris, he said people of Jammu and Kashmir were ready to receive the enemies' bullets at their chest before it comes to Pakistan.

PTI Parliamentary leader Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, Opposition Leader in AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, Muslim Conference's Malik Muhammad Nawaz, Jammat-e-Islami's Abdul Rasheed Turabi and JK PPP leader Sardar Hassan Ibrahim also addressed the session.

Earlier, upon his arrival, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and other high-ranking officials accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of AJK police at his arrival at AJK Legislative Assembly.