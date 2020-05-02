AJK Prime Minister expresses grave concern over assassination of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in IOJ&K

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expressed grave concern over the assassination of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expressed grave concern over the assassination of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In a statement issued, he said Indian occupant forces were taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to target Kashmiri youth in the held valley.

The AJK prime minister further said the Indian authorities were deliberately depriving Kashmiris from the essential medical treatment facilities during the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the region.

He termed Indian ceasefire violations as an attempt to divert the attention of international community from the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley.

Raja Farooq Haider said coward Indian armed forces were continuously targeting civilian population residing alongside the Line of Control (LoC) as they didn't have courage to face the valiant Pak Army.

He said Pak Army's befitting reply to the indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian firing had further boosted the morale of Kashmiris.

The prime minister added that Pak Army never target civilians on other-side of the LoC. "Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC love Pakistan Army as their protector and defender of the motherland", he said.

"India used to adopt such tactics to mislead the world community but now the global humanity is well aware about the Indian nefarious designs", Haider said.

Raja Farooq Haider said that courageous people residing at LoC were standing shoulder to shoulder with their brave Pak Army to foil the wicked plan of the enemy.