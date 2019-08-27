AJK Prime Minister fears mass genocide of Muslim population in Indian Occupied Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday visited Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington DC and briefed the members of the think-tank about the latest deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, he feared that, by acting upon the foot-steps of Hitler, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned a large scale massacre of Kashmiri Muslims in the bleeding Indian occupied valley, an official message released to media here Tuesday night said.

"In the first round, the occupied valley has been put under complete siege and disconnected from the outside world with acute shortage of medicines and foodstuff," PM briefed the think-tank of the creepy Indian move.

"There is complete communication blackout. No one knows that what is happening inside the biggest prison of the world. Youth is being arrested and shifted to the unknown places while children, women and elderly people are being harassed", he added.

The prime minister told US think-tank that Kashmir was never a part of India and according to the UN resolutions, Kashmiris yet to exercise their right to self determination.

He told that India through a planned conspiracy want to change the demographic composition of Muslim majority state which is a sheer violations of international conventions and UNSC resolutions.

Replying to questions of the members of the center, he said that Azad Kashmir is a peaceful place in the region where its citizens enjoy complete freedom of expression.

"There is no political prisoner in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. We will welcome international observers in our part of the state", the AJK PM said.

Raja Farooq Haider appealed to them to rescue eight million Kashmiris caged in the world's biggest jail.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan also appealed to the AJK citizens to celebrate their weddings and other festivities with complete simplicity considering the grave situation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message from Washington D.C on Tuesday, he said eight million people of Jammu and Kashmir were passing through the most difficult time of their lives and stranded in their houses for the last 22 days.

"When people of AJK are expressing solidarity with their brethren through their participation in the rallies, protest demonstration and other events, they should also celebrate their festivities with simplicity", Haider urged the people.

The prime minister said that time was not far when the people of occupied valley would see the dawn of freedom of their motherland and celebrate their festivals and rituals together.