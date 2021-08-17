AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning AJK State President office

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has felicitated Barrister Sultan Mehammod Choudhary on his election as the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

During a meeting with Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary in the State metropolitan on Tuesday, the AJK Prime Minister said that newly elected President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have played a significant role for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and will continue to expose the Indian repressions at international level.