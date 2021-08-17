UrduPoint.com

AJK Prime Minister Felicitate Sultan For Winning AJK State President Office

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning AJK State President office

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has felicitated Barrister Sultan Mehammod Choudhary on his election as the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has felicitated Barrister Sultan Mehammod Choudhary on his election as the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During a meeting with Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary in the State metropolitan on Tuesday, the AJK Prime Minister said that newly elected President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have played a significant role for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and will continue to expose the Indian repressions at international level.

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractor ..

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractors to Evacuate Afghanistan - Tr ..

1 minute ago
 Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker' ..

Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker's Visit to Disputed Islands

1 minute ago
 Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: ..

Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: Study

1 minute ago
 Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: ..

Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: Study

1 minute ago
 UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-1 ..

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-17 Year Olds

4 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situatio ..

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation in Country as 'Critical'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.