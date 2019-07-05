AJK Prime Minister for concerted joint efforts by the State govt, APHC to raise Kashmir question world over

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said AJK government and APHC leadership should made concerted joint efforts to highlight the urgency of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue the world over

He was addressing at the inaugural ceremony of International Journal of Kashmir Study held under the auspices of Policy and Research Forum on Friday.

"Kashmiris had sacrificed their men and material in the ongoing freedom struggle", he added.

Haider said political and economic stability in Pakistan strengthened Kashmir liberation struggle.

The Prime Minister was of the view that we should not beg India for resumption of dialogue.

Pakistan wanted peaceful relation with India but it should not be construed as weakness, he explained. He said Indian provocative actions at LoC are reprehensible which could be countered by Pakistan in due course of time.

He said that India was a despotic power that had unleashed a reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir through its 700,000 forces.

Indian held valley was the largest military zone in the world.

He recalled that Kashmiri leadership had passed resolution of accession to Pakistan even before creation of the country.

"We can present our case better by entering into world power corridor," he stated. He said policy and research forum should be allowed to work with freedom.

Haider pointed out that it was India that took Kashmir issue to UNSC but despite many changes in the world Kashmir issue could not be resolved.

He said a strong forum should be established by AJK government and APHC leadership to intensify efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue.

That forum should counter Indian propaganda at international level.

Farooq Haider said Narendra Modi would make bids to change the pattern of the region in the next five years.

India's narrative exists all over the world which needed to be countered, he remarked.

He said Kashmiris should be included in decision making matters on the future of Kashmir.

He said government aimed at taking the magazine to a level that it should be quoted by international writers at different level.

He said when Kashmiris raised their voice on Kashmir issue the world paid attention to them.

He referred to BJP's intention of abolishing articles 5-A and 370 of the Indian constitution.

Pakistan should move forward under a new doctrine. He affirmed that sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris in IOK would never go waste.

"We are paying more attention to improve the quality of education in the AJK State, he told.

Haider lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for focusing on the speedy uplift of quality education sector in the country.

Speaking on this occasion Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support of people of Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective measures to highlight Kashmir at international level.

He strongly condemned Indian actions from across the LoC as a result of which five Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat [martyrdom].

He appealed to the international community to prevail upon India to stop such operations that are damaging the peace of the region.

Earlier Secretary Kashmir liberation Cell Mansoor Qadir Dar highlighted the importance of research magazine.

He said policy and research forum was set up in Kashmir liberation cell in line with the directives of the prime minister which aims at highlighting Kashmir issue at international level.

He was of the view that seminars and symposium should be held under policy and research conference to highlight the atrocities and human rights abuses of Indian forces.