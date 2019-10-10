AJK Prime Minister for earliest execution of infrastructure development along LoC, other areas

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of work on all the ongoing development projects in the state besides preparing PC-I for the roads and other development projects in the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) so as to start the construction work earliest

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister AJK ) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of work on all the ongoing development projects in the state besides preparing PC-I for the roads and other development projects in the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) so as to start the construction work earliest.

He was presiding over a review meeting of development projects in the State's metropolis on Thursday.

The AJK Prime Minister directed to include construction of bunkers under public sector projects for the LoC affectees. He directed to start work on all the link roads of the previous and current financial year by March next year.

The Prime Minister constituted a committee headed by Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq to prepare recommendations for complete ban on polythen bags, solid waste management and environment protection.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said work on Jagran Phase II hydro power project should be expedited and completed in due course of time.

He also directed electricity department to accomplish grid station of King Abdullah University Campus and other grid stations.

The Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction over slow paced work on Public Sector Development Program and directed the concerned quarters to improve their performance.

He informed the meeting that first quarterly expenses of the ongoing development budget are 80 percent which shows better progress in comparison to all provinces.

The Prime Minister also directed health, works and revenue departments to do the needful within three days time to lay the foundation stone of Muzaffarabad Medical College.

Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain Shah briefed the meeting about progress on the ongoing projects under Federal Annual Development Program.

The Prime Minister sought report about Ratwa Harryam Bridge Mirpur.

Cabinet members, secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.