AJK Prime Minister For Framing COVID-19 Policy With Consultation Of Health Professionals

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his government would frame a COVID-19 policy keeping in view the suggestions of health professionals as an ineffective and wrong approach could create huge crisis with the rapid spread of the pandemic

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his government would frame a COVID-19 policy keeping in view the suggestions of health professionals as an ineffective and wrong approach could create huge crisis with the rapid spread of the pandemic.

He was addressing a high level meeting held to assess COVID-19 situation in the territory which was also attended by Minister for Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister Information technology and spokesman on COVID Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Secretary Health Maj. General Tahir Sardar, Principle Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kiani, IGP and other officials through video link.

The prime minister said the government was providing intensive care units (ICUs) in every hospital on emergency basis besides increasing the testing capacity to ensure better treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients besides taking measures to control the spread of the virus.

He assured that service structure of doctors and health staff would be improved keeping in mind their demands with provision of resources to health department. He directed the hospital staff to provide better cure facilities to the patients.

He hinted that lockdown restrictions in capital Muzaffarabad would be relaxed after two weeks complete lockdown and equal policy would be adopted for other areas while local administrations would be empowered to take decisions according to the situation in their respective areas.

The prime minister directed the administrations to strictly implement the SOPs regarding transport, Hotels and other businesses and appealed to the masses to take precautionary measures and follow the SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

