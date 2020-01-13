AJK Prime Minister for immediate rescue operation in torrential rains hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to start immediate rescue operation in the rains affected areas of the state.

He in his telephonic conversation with Minister of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri, directed him to accelerate rescue and relief activities in the rain and snow hit areas of Azad Kashmir.

He directed the SDMA to collaborate with the relevant departments and rush to the far-flung remote areas of the state to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.

Raja Farooq Haider also issued directives to the administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected people stuck in their areas due to torrential rains and heavy snowfall.

He also ordered to ensure sufficient resources such as food, medicines, blankets and other basic necessities of life in the affected areas.

He also directed to the deputy commissioners of the affected districts to speed up their rescue operations to minimize the vulnerabilities of the people.

Meanwhile, a meeting presided over by AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana reviewed the latest situation, arose after heavy rains and snowfall in various parts of the state.

The meeting reviewed the status of road networks, availability of the foodstuff and medical staff in the rains and snowfall affected areas of the state.

The chief secretary directed the department concerned to immediately clear the roads closed due to landsliding or heavy snowfall for the smooth rescue and relief operation in the affected areas.

The SDMA has been directed to immediately activate its Control Room for the effective coordination between police, works and other line departments.

Mathar Niaz Rana also directed the Health Department to ensure availability of sufficient medicine stock, doctors and paramedics in affected areas of the AJK.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to immediately arrange temporary shelters on the roads closed by the rains or snowfall so that travelers could stay there till clearance of roads.

They are also directed to identify those areas for the temporary shelters where there is fear of the road blockade.

The Food Department has been directed to ensure proper food stock in the far-flung and remote areas of the state so that in-case of road inaccessibility there should be no food shortage in these areas.

Earlier, SDMA Secretary Shahid Mohy-ud-Din Qadri briefed the meeting that State Emergency Operation Center had been setup to effectively deal with the emergent situation. The center would be functional under the supervision of director operations round the clock.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana directed the officials concerned to accelerate the rescue and relief operation in the rains, snow hit areas of the state.

He said all available resources would be mobilized to minimize the sufferings of the affected people.

All the secretaries and heads of the relevant departments attended the meeting.