UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister For Launching Development Projects Along LoC In Upcoming Budget

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:44 PM

AJK Prime Minister for launching development projects along LoC in upcoming budget

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that his government was determined to give a top priority to launch development projects close to this side of the Line of Control (LOC) in Samahni and Barnala sectors in Bhimbher district of the state in the coming new fiscal year budget

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that his government was determined to give a top priority to launch development projects close to this side of the Line of Control (LOC) in Samahni and Barnala sectors in Bhimbher district of the state in the coming new fiscal year budget.

He was talking to a public representative delegation who called on him under the leadership of Administrator District Council Bhimber Raja Ghulam Rabbani in the State metropolis.

The administrator discussed with the Prime Minister the ongoing development projects in district Bhimber, problem being faced by the Indian firing affectees at CFL, government measures against the coronavirus in the region and other matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister said the government would take all possible care of the educational, health and other basic needs of the masses living alongside or adjacent areas of the CFL.

He said valiant people of Samahni are the first defense line of the motherland and are rendering matchless sacrifices along-with the Pakistan Army to protect the motherland.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan added that in upcoming budget, special attention and consideration would be given to the welfare projects in Indian firing affected areas of the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Prime Minister Army Budget Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Top Crescent Fibres Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

30 minutes ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

46 minutes ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

60 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

1 hour ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.