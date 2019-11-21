(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has lauded role of Pakistani media in exposing Indian abusive tactics, human rights violations and plight of Kashmiris and hope it will continue its role with the same spirit

He was talking to a delegation of journalists led by President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt who called on him Thursday.

The AJK prime minister thanked government and people of Pakistan for showing exemplary unity by arranging protest demonstrations against 5th August unilateral and illegal action by Indian government.

He said people of AJK are thankful for this unequivocal support to the Kashmiris for their just right to self determination.

Haider said that Indian lies were exposed by international media as India claims normalcy in the occupied Kashmir while ground realities strongly negates Indian government's false narrative.

He informed the delegation that Kashmir is a disputed territory under United Nations' resolutions and its future is yet to be decided.

Raja Farooq said Kashmiri will never accept bifurcation of the occupied territory as it will negate United Nations resolutions.

He said there is complete lockdown in the held valley and no one is allowed to enter. "The Indian repression will never weaken morale of the Kashmiris for their just right to self determination and this struggle will continue till logical conclusion", the premier added.

Earlier the delegation condoled the sad demise of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider's niece Raja Ansar Manzoor and offered fatiha for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Former AJK President Raja Zulqarnain Khan, former Federal Minister and PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and others also condoled the death of Raja Ansar Manzoor.