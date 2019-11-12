UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister For Proactive Approach To Defeat India Narrative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:04 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday stressed the need to adopt a proactive approach to defeat the India's so called Islamic extremism narrative at international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday stressed the need to adopt a proactive approach to defeat the India's so called Islamic extremism narrative at international fora.

Talking to journalists here, he underlined the need to evolve a comprehensive strategy to foil the nefarious designs of India against Pakistan and Kashmir.

Terming India a "Cunning Enemy", Raja Farooq Haider suggested fixing the role of state government to itself plead the case of Kashmiris at global forums countering India's false narrative effectively.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the only one who had been fully aware of such malicious tactics of fanatics Hindu forces. RSS has completely hijacked the Indian BJP government. BJP's "Akhund Baharat" ideology is not only affecting Muslims but Dullet and other minorities", Haider added.

Replying to a question, the prime minister said that Pakistan was main target and only hurdle in Indian expansionist designs.

"I already told this in meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Islamabad Conference that India will not stop at Control Line. She will push the Kashmiri population in Occupied Valley to Azad Kashmir" he told.

To another question, he said both BJP and Congress were same, we should not expect good from them. India wanted to destabilize Pakistan because it was a main hurdle in the way of India's expansionist designs, he added.

He said people of Azad Kashmir wanted normal relations between India and Pakistan but not at the cost of Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan demanded implementation of decisions to constitute Kashmir Desk.

"Pakistan's ambassadors in Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and European Union countries need to play an active role with reference to Kashmir issue", he added.

The prime minister said overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis should also strengthen their activities to stop the division of the Jammu and Kashmir.

