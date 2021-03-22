UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister For UN Role To Settle Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:36 PM

AJK Prime Minister for UN role to settle Kashmir dispute

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday urged the United Nations (UN) to fulfill its obligations in resolving the Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region as it was a potential threat to the world peace

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday urged the United Nations (UN) to fulfill its obligations in resolving the Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region as it was a potential threat to the world peace.

He, in a statement issued here late Sunday, said India had started giving domicile to non-state actors in occupied Kashmir to change demography of the state which was a flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said India was also engaged to snatch culture and history of the Kashmiri people and had also intensified the reign of terror in the occupied Kashmir while property of the Kashmiris were being destroyed and added that the killings of Kashmiri youth at the hands of brute Indian forces had become an order of the day.

He said despite atrocities of the brute Indian forces, the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their liberation struggle till the achievement of their right to self-determination.

The prime minister made it clear that plebiscite was the only solution of the long awaited Kashmir dispute therefore the UN should take practical steps for the implementation of its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and grant Kashmiris their birth right to self-determination without further delay.

