AJK Prime Minister Grieved Over The Huge Loss Of Human Lives In IOK Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:38 PM

AJK Prime Minister grieved over the huge loss of human lives in IOK road accident

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the tragic bus accident in Kishtwar in Indian Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the tragic bus accident in Kishtwar in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a message of condolence issued on tweeter he condoled the demise of 35 passengers.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of 17 persons, injured in the accident. Haider expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace.

More Stories From Kashmir

