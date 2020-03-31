(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Jang Group's Chairman Mir Javed-ur-Rehman.

In a condolence message, the PM prayed Allah Almight to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved to bear the loss with fortitude.