AJK Prime Minister Grieves Over Mir Javed Ur Rehman's Demise

AJK Prime Minister grieves over Mir Javed ur Rehman's demise

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Jang Group's Chairman Mir Javed-ur-Rehman

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Jang Group's Chairman Mir Javed-ur-Rehman.

In a condolence message, the PM prayed Allah Almight to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved to bear the loss with fortitude.

