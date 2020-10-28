AJK Prime Minister inaugurates 16 KM Road Neli to Lamniyan Road in Jhalum valley

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that the Government has launched a comprehensive developmental program for the socio-economic uplift of the people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that the Government has launched a comprehensive developmental program for the socio-economic uplift of the people.

PM said that the government has spent over 45 billion rupees for the construction of roads and improvement of infrastructure throughout Azad Kashmir during four year.

He was addressing a function in connection with the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rashian Mojhi road and inauguration of reconditioning and pavement of 16 kilometre Neli to Lamniyan road.

The PM asserted that both the projects would be completed at a cost of over 720 Million rupees and after its completion, the better communication facilities to be provided the people of the area.

He said it is for the first time that government has spent 45 billion rupees for the socio economic uplift of the people and projects have been completed from Tao-Butt to leepa and leepa to Haveli purely in view of the requirements of the people and without seeking any political benefits.

He said that government has ensured merit and has not compromised on the quality of the work besides, the projects have been completed within the time frame by the government for the up uplift of the people of the state.

The AJK PM Haider was of the view that a new era of progress and prosperity has begun in Leepa and its surrounding areas with the completion of mega developmental projects and with the special package announced by his government to improve the living standard of the people of the area.

He said that modern facilities have been extended at the door steps of the people of remote and the rural areas under community infrastructure development program(CIDP) and public welfare oriented projects were completed for the first time by the present government.

He said that all the roads linking to Pakistan were completed with international standard to boost tourism potential in the liberated territory.

He opined that billion of rupees have been spend from the allocated budget as compensation in shape of socio economic uplift of the LOC firing affected people.

He said we will present our achievements and delivering performance before the people of AJK during the general elections held in the next year and they will judge our performance.

Earlier, Farooq Haider was accorded with warm welcome and received enthusiastically on his arrival from Jhelum Valley gate to Rashian by PML-N activists.