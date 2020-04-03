UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Inaugurates First Corona Isolation Hospital In Muzaffarabad.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday inaugurated the first 50-bed Covid-19 isolation hospital in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday inaugurated the first 50-bed Covid-19 isolation hospital in Muzaffarabad.

The beds capacity of the hospital established in the building of Officers Club, could be enhance to 100, the AJK prime minister was told.

An intensive care unit comprising 20 beds, equipped with 10 ventilators has also been made in the hospital, where the staff of 30 medics will perform duty.

The AJK prime minister was told that the hospital staff had been provided personal protective kits. No patient was admitted to the hospital as no body had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the Muzaffarabad division so far.

In AJK, a total number of nine positive coronavirus cases have been reported, who are being treated in Mirpur, Bhimber and Plundari district headquarter hospitals.

Meanwhile, 21 new coronavirus suspected cases were reported in the AJK on Friday while 61 were discharged from different quarantine centers after being tested negative.

Of the 21 new suspected cases, 18 were reported in Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Muzaffarabad while three in District Headquarter Hospital Plundari.

In AJK, so for 343 tests have been conducted, out of which only nine are found positive while the results of 117 are awaited. About 217 have been discharged from the quarantines after they were diagnosed negative.

