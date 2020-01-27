AJK Prime Minister lauds expatriates role in highlighting Kashmir cause at international fora

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that overseas Kashmiris were the ambassadors of Kashmir freedom movement and lauded their role in highlighting the longstanding dispute in its true perspective at international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that overseas Kashmiris were the ambassadors of Kashmir freedom movement and lauded their role in highlighting the longstanding dispute in its true perspective at international fora.

Kashmiri diaspora is playing an active role in building awareness on the Kashmir cause in their respective countries following India's illegal action of abrogating the special status of globally acknowledged disputed territory, he said while talking to Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir International Right to Self Determination Movement, Raja Najabat Hussain who called on him here, a press release said.

''We need to inform the world that Kashmiris are striving for their UN acknowledged right to self determination,''he said while exposing the Indian nefarious designs and atrocities of its military and paramilitary forces in the occupied valley.

He urged Kashmiri diaspora to continue to highlight the gross human rights violations by the Indian forces in valley and assured that AJK government would extend its all out support to the overseas Kashmiris for exposing ugly face of India.

Raja Najabat Hussain briefed Prime Minister about his organization's activities in connection with the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Week, starting from 31st January to 11th February in UK and Europe.

A number of programs have been arranged in UK House of Commons and European Union in which Kashmir issue will be discussed with British and European Parliamentarian, he apprised the AJK PM.