AJK Prime Minister lauds Kashmiri expats role for raising Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that Kashmiri expatriates were playing excellent role in highlighting Kashmiri dispute in its true perspective at international fora.

Speaking on the floor of the AJK Legislative Assembly, lower house of the AJK Parliament, he said that after 5th August Indian unilateral and unlawful act of abrogation of the disputed territory, expatriates represented the sentiments of Kashmiris in best manners.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the mission of right to self determination.

Raja Farooq Haider said that the our government had appointed honorary coordinators in Europe, UK, middle East, North America and other countries to resolve the problems of overseas Kashmiris.

Referring to the unanimous approval of the budget for the next fiscal year, the prime minister said that the state legislature had set a great example for the provincial and national assemblies.

He expressed profound gratitude to opposition and treasury benches who unanimously passed the budget for FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan laid the foundation stone of Kashmir History Museum here.

The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 23.958 million and aimed to preserve the cultural heritage of the state.

Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said that India wanted to deprive Kashmiris of their identity.

"It is high time for us to preserve and promote it", he added.