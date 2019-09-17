UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Lauds LoC Population Facing Indian Firing With High Morale:

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:04 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday paid rich tributes to the people living alongside the Line of Control (LoC) facing Indian unprovoked firing for the past seventy two years with high morale

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday paid rich tributes to the people living alongside the Line of Control (LoC) facing Indian unprovoked firing for the past seventy two years with high morale.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Conference and LoC affectees at Haveli, Forward Kahota, he said our brave people stood like an iron-wall against Indian aggression and violence near the LoC.

"I salute to the Kashmiris living alongside the LoC and the high morale of people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite the continuation of curfew since last 43 days by the Indian authorities." the prime minister said and hoped, "Kashmiris will soon be one and free.

" Farooq Haider said Indian troops targeting civilian population of Haveli, Forward Kahota from three different directions. However, the morale of local people were high following Indian unprovoked firing.

"India is continuing atrocities against Kashmiris since last 72 years but they failed to end resilience of the people of Kashmir. Kashmiris are standing side-by-side with the Pakistani troops."He announced provision of 'Health Cards' and flour on government rates.

The prime minister announced to turn Haveli into a big trade market because it was situated in the center of big cities.

