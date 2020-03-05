UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Lauds OIC For Placing Kashmir Issue On Top Of Its Agenda

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday appreciated OIC for placing Kashmir issue on top of its agenda and appealed the organization to play a more vibrant role for durable peace in South Asia

He was talking to a six-member OIC's delegation led by its Assistant Secretary and Special Envoy on Kashmir Yousaf Al Dobeay in the State's metropolis.

The Prime Minister urged OIC to counter Indian false narrative which is bent on throwing dust in the eyes of international community.

He said if the India is not hiding ground realities from the world, it should give free access to the international organizations like OIC to Occupied Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that AJK government has nothing to hide from the world and used to warmly welcome every foreign delegate and a group representing international human rights organizations.

He said entire population of the Occupied Kashmir is under continuous siege since August 5 last year.

"Indian troops have crossed all limits of brutalities and over 13 thousands youth including 144 children of 9 years old are incarceration centers where they are meted out inhuman treatment", he added.

The Prime Minister informed the delegation that India continuously violating Cease Fire Line Agreement and targeting civilians with cluster bombs.

Schools, hospitals and even passenger vans are not spared by Indian troops.

He said Narindra Modi is a real face of RSS which is pursuing ethnic cleansing of the Muslims and other minorities in the India.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan hoped that visit of the OIC delegation will prove very fruitful as the Kashmiris have attached great expectations with the organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Envoy Yousaf Al Dobeay said that his organization gives as much importance to the resolution of Kashmir issue as given to Palestine.

He said Kashmir issue has always been a permanent issue on OIC agenda and it has group of foreign ministers in this regard.

Yousaf Al Dobeay said that we strongly condemned Indian designs to change the demography of the Kashmir and termed it sheer violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue. OIC has always stressing on implementation of UN resolutions for peaceful settlement of the longstanding dispute.

He informed that a resolution for the settlement of the Kashmir issue will be presented in the next meeting of OIC.

Earlier, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Mansoor Qadir Dar briefed the delegation about the latest situation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A documentary showing Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris was played on the occasion.-

