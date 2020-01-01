AJK Prime Minister lays foundation of first cardiac hospital

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday laid foundation stone of state of the art Cardio Vascular diseases Hospital in Bagh District

It would be the first specialized cardiac hospital in the area to benefit the people who have presently moved to Islamabad for treatment of heart diseases.

The construction of Hospital would cost Rs 800 million which would be provided by AJK government from its budget and health department will run the hospital with its own resources.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister Forest Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Minister Information Mushtaq Mehnas, Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Member Legislative Assembly Abdul Rasheed Turabi, local political leaders and government officials.