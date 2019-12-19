UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Auqaf Commercial Plaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

AJK Prime Minister lays foundation stone of Auqaf commercial plaza

The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan here Thursday laid foundation stone Auqaf Commercial Plaza and said that it would increase income of Auqaf department and make it self-reliant

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan here Thursday laid foundation stone Auqaf Commercial Plaza and said that it would increase income of Auqaf department and make it self-reliant.

The ground breaking ceremony among others was attended by Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Raja Abdul Qayoom Khan, Secretary Auqaf, Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Director General Auqaf, Shahid Ayub, Chairman Zakkat Council Sahibzada Saleem Chashti, Director Auqaf Sardar Tariq Mehmood and other concerned officials.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, AJK PM directed concerned authorities to ensure timely construction and completion of Auqaf Commercial Plaza. He said that funds would also be provided for construction of Sahili Sarkar Complex.

Meanwhile AJK PM also visited the site allocated for construction in the capital. He said that museum would also be used to preserve historical documents and precious items associated with Kashmir freedom fighters who sacrificed their precious lives for the freedom of their motherland.

