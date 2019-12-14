UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Barrorah Chatter Klas Grid Station

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:13 PM

AJK Prime Minister lays foundation stone of Barrorah Chatter Klas Grid Station

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 132 KV Grid Station Barrorah Chatter Klas

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 132 KV Grid Station Barrorah Chatter Klas.

The foundation stone laying function among others was also attended by Minister for Electricity, Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan, Secretary Power, Zaffar Mehmood Khan, Chief Engineer Electricity, Tanveer Hussain Khan, Chief Engineer Grids, Ch. Zaffar Iqbal, Director Inventory Control, Nawaz Abbassi and other officials of WAPDA.

Addressing the ceremony, Raja Farooq directed concerned officials to ensure completion of the project within stipulated time limit keeping in view expectations of people.

The AJK PM was briefed that the project would be completed within the time frame and it would facilitate people living in suburban areas and decrease burden on Muzaffarabad Grid station.

It was said that the grid station would also ensure uninterrupted power supply to Chatter Klas University, Cadet College and other new institutions.

The project costing Rs.443.29 million would be completed within next three years and would benefit population of 250000 locals.

