AJK Prime Minister lays foundation stone of PID office complex, CPC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday laid the foundation stone of Rs125.755 million state-of-the-art buildings of the State Press Information / Public Relation Department and Central Press Club in the State's capital town.

Both the projects would be completed within next two years.

Speaking on this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider said that Press Information Department and Central Press Club have close working relationship. "Government will construct buildings for PID and CPC at all districts", he announced.

The prime minister said that scarcity of funds would never be a hurdle in completion of these buildings and added to address the issues of the journalists, Press Foundation has been constituted.

He asked media to play its due role and counter propaganda of India against people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley and its unprovoked firing at Cease Fire Line (CFL) targeting civilians needs to be projected in true perspective.

Director General Information and Public Relation Raja Azhar Iqbal said the basic purpose of his department is to facilitate journalists and issue advertisements of different government departments.

He said steps are underway to improve Press Foundation. Entire record of the Newspapers is being digitalized while Web tv will also start functioning.

Raja Azhar Iqbal informed on this occasion that AJK government has already initiated the construction work of the Press Club buildings at Bhimber, Neelum valley, Hattian and Sudhanoti districts while Press Club buildings are already present in Mirpur and Kotli.

President Central Press Club Tariq Naqash thanked government's initiative for welfare of the journalists.

He hoped that Press Club will give a new vigor to media voice for giving language to the voices of oppressed Kashmiri people. "The Indian brutalities will be exposed effectively", he added.

President CPC expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Farooq Haider for taking personal interest in this project.