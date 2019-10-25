UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of PID Office Complex, CPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:16 PM

AJK Prime Minister lays foundation stone of PID office complex, CPC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday laid the foundation stone of Rs125.755 million state-of-the-art buildings of the State Press Information / Public Relation Department and Central Press Club in the State's capital town

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday laid the foundation stone of Rs125.755 million state-of-the-art buildings of the State Press Information / Public Relation Department and Central Press Club in the State's capital town.

Both the projects would be completed within next two years.

Speaking on this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider said that Press Information Department and Central Press Club have close working relationship. "Government will construct buildings for PID and CPC at all districts", he announced.

The prime minister said that scarcity of funds would never be a hurdle in completion of these buildings and added to address the issues of the journalists, Press Foundation has been constituted.

He asked media to play its due role and counter propaganda of India against people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley and its unprovoked firing at Cease Fire Line (CFL) targeting civilians needs to be projected in true perspective.

Director General Information and Public Relation Raja Azhar Iqbal said the basic purpose of his department is to facilitate journalists and issue advertisements of different government departments.

He said steps are underway to improve Press Foundation. Entire record of the Newspapers is being digitalized while Web tv will also start functioning.

Raja Azhar Iqbal informed on this occasion that AJK government has already initiated the construction work of the Press Club buildings at Bhimber, Neelum valley, Hattian and Sudhanoti districts while Press Club buildings are already present in Mirpur and Kotli.

President Central Press Club Tariq Naqash thanked government's initiative for welfare of the journalists.

He hoped that Press Club will give a new vigor to media voice for giving language to the voices of oppressed Kashmiri people. "The Indian brutalities will be exposed effectively", he added.

President CPC expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Farooq Haider for taking personal interest in this project.

Related Topics

India Firing Occupied Kashmir Fire Prime Minister Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media TV All Government Crescent Fibres Limited Million

Recent Stories

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

15 minutes ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

42 minutes ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

1 hour ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

1 hour ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

2 hours ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.