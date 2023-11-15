Open Menu

AJK Prime Minister Links AJK's Survival To Pakistan's Prosperity, Stability

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 06:55 PM

AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakistan's prosperity, stability

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the survival of Azad Jammu Kashmir was inescapably linked to prosperity, development and stability of Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 15 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the survival of Azad Jammu Kashmir was inescapably linked to prosperity, development and stability of Pakistan.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by minister for Population Welfare Sardar Muhammad Hussain on Sudhanoti town of AJK on Wednesday, the PM said that welfare of people was the sole mission of his life. He said that cheap electricity was the right of every citizen.

"If people pay utility bills, then electricity up to 200 units could be provided free of cost. He said that it was for the first time in the AJK's history that the incumbent government suspended the notification regarding the increase in electricity prices. He said that the subsidy on wheat flour has been restored.

The government, he said, has allocated rupees 5 billion endowment fund for the poor, widows, orphans, disabled, children and girls of the state. As per the scheme, he said, 20 thousand would be transferred to the each needy person on monthly basis through their easy paisa account.

Regarding the improvement of governance, he said, government employees working in health, education and other government departments would have to prove their metal and show their progress. He said that all vacant posts in ten district hospitals would be filled by December 30 this year

"MRI machines are being provided in all divisional hospitals at a cost of Rs 84 crores", he said, adding that funds have been released for providing the electricity poles and transformers in all districts.

He said that the government won't allow misuse of public funds. "The prime minister, ministers and all those who get salary from public taxes are accountable to the people", the PM said.

The PM said that funds would be provided for establishment of University in Sudhnuti and the improvement of the road infrastructure in the area. He said that Action Committees has raised awareness amongst the masses about the protection of their rights, however, the government won't allow any one whosoever to play with the basic ideology under it's guise. National responsibilities, he said, cannot be brushed aside while fighting for individual rights.

Referring to the continued bloodshed in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said that it was quite unfortunate that the world was remorselessly watching the barbarism and brutalities being inflicted on our brothers and sisters by the Indian occupation forces.

The function was attended by senior Government Minister Colonel R. Waqar Noor, Ministers Sardar Amir Altaf, Ziaul Qamar, Javed Badhanvi, Ansir Abdali, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Malik Zafar, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani and others.

Earlier, the host of the ceremony and Minister for Population Welfare, Irrigation and Small Dams Sardar Muhammad Hussain Advocate welcomed the Prime Minister and the ministers upon their arrival in Palandri.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Electricity Poor Education Population Welfare Road Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir December All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

1 minute ago
 Need stressed to learn from developed countries to ..

Need stressed to learn from developed countries to tackle smog

9 minutes ago
 Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'o ..

Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'on verge of collapse'

9 minutes ago
 Power theft detected in two hotels

Power theft detected in two hotels

9 minutes ago
 French policeman who shot teen released under supe ..

French policeman who shot teen released under supervision

9 minutes ago
 Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

9 minutes ago
India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free tr ..

India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free trapped tunnel workers

9 minutes ago
 RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republ ..

RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republic

15 minutes ago
 ‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all format ..

‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all formats,’ says  Babar Azam

29 minutes ago
 China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassa ..

China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi

15 minutes ago
 KP governor urges journalists to play role for cou ..

KP governor urges journalists to play role for country’s development

15 minutes ago
 Peshawar, FATA to lock horns in Pakistan Cup 1st s ..

Peshawar, FATA to lock horns in Pakistan Cup 1st semifinal on Thursday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir