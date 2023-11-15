Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the survival of Azad Jammu Kashmir was inescapably linked to prosperity, development and stability of Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 15 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the survival of Azad Jammu Kashmir was inescapably linked to prosperity, development and stability of Pakistan.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by minister for Population Welfare Sardar Muhammad Hussain on Sudhanoti town of AJK on Wednesday, the PM said that welfare of people was the sole mission of his life. He said that cheap electricity was the right of every citizen.

"If people pay utility bills, then electricity up to 200 units could be provided free of cost. He said that it was for the first time in the AJK's history that the incumbent government suspended the notification regarding the increase in electricity prices. He said that the subsidy on wheat flour has been restored.

The government, he said, has allocated rupees 5 billion endowment fund for the poor, widows, orphans, disabled, children and girls of the state. As per the scheme, he said, 20 thousand would be transferred to the each needy person on monthly basis through their easy paisa account.

Regarding the improvement of governance, he said, government employees working in health, education and other government departments would have to prove their metal and show their progress. He said that all vacant posts in ten district hospitals would be filled by December 30 this year

"MRI machines are being provided in all divisional hospitals at a cost of Rs 84 crores", he said, adding that funds have been released for providing the electricity poles and transformers in all districts.

He said that the government won't allow misuse of public funds. "The prime minister, ministers and all those who get salary from public taxes are accountable to the people", the PM said.

The PM said that funds would be provided for establishment of University in Sudhnuti and the improvement of the road infrastructure in the area. He said that Action Committees has raised awareness amongst the masses about the protection of their rights, however, the government won't allow any one whosoever to play with the basic ideology under it's guise. National responsibilities, he said, cannot be brushed aside while fighting for individual rights.

Referring to the continued bloodshed in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said that it was quite unfortunate that the world was remorselessly watching the barbarism and brutalities being inflicted on our brothers and sisters by the Indian occupation forces.

The function was attended by senior Government Minister Colonel R. Waqar Noor, Ministers Sardar Amir Altaf, Ziaul Qamar, Javed Badhanvi, Ansir Abdali, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Malik Zafar, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani and others.

Earlier, the host of the ceremony and Minister for Population Welfare, Irrigation and Small Dams Sardar Muhammad Hussain Advocate welcomed the Prime Minister and the ministers upon their arrival in Palandri.