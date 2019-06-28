AJK Prime Minister orders bureaucracy to always keep spirit of public service atop

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has strongly advised the bureaucracy of the State to keep the public service above while performing their duties

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has strongly advised the bureaucracy of the State to keep the public service above while performing their duties.

Addressing a condolence reference to mourne the demise of a late retired senior AJK bureaucrat Tariq Masood held under board of Revenue in the State's capital Friday, he emphasized that the bureaucrats should always keep the interests of the state above everything.

The condolence reference was also addressed by senior minister Ch. Tariq Farooq, additional chief secretary development Syed Asif Hussain, former secretary Akram Suhail, Raja Farooq Niaz, Arif Kamal and commissioner Muzaffarabad Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed and others.

Haider said we got our rights back through 13th amendment adding that government had done its job and it was up to bureaucracy to make best use of resources to ensure welfare of the masses. He urged the civil servants to open the doors of their offices to the public. The old and experienced bureaucrats always found the solution of the problems following the rules and regulations, he added. He disclosed that late Tariq Masood and Khalil Qureshi would be included for national award during the current year.

He said government would get the third volume of the book of Yousuf Sarraf published, which was one of the best books on Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion Sr. minister Ch. Tariq Farooq said he had attended the condolence reference of late Khalil Qureshi too. Qureshi and Masood he said had a great role in making the governments of Mujahid-e-Awwal and Salar-e-Jamhooriat successful. They would always adhere to the rules and regulations while discharging their duties. Tariq Masood was a man of versatile personality and had passion for film, art, drama, plays and Kashmir liberation struggle. He was also popular for transferring political, constitutional, administrative and financial powers to democratic governments.

Additional Chief Secretary Development Syed Asif Hussain while paying tributes to the services of Tariq Masood said he was a teacher to the junior. He said he himself learnt a lot from him. He was a bureaucrat of great capabilities and was a role model to him. He had great command over urdu and English languages and his circle of friends was very vast. He was against the concept of fraternities and regionalism and always believed in unity.