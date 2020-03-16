UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Orders Immediate Measures To Combat Conornavirus Threat

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:43 PM

AJK Prime Minister orders immediate measures to combat conornavirus threat

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday directed authorities to take several immediate stringent measures to effectively deal with the increasing threat of coronavirus pandemic in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday directed authorities to take several immediate stringent measures to effectively deal with the increasing threat of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He directed the concerned quarters to make quarantine arrangements at the newly constructed PM House in the State's metropolis for the suspected patients of the deadly virus.

The newly constructed PM house was built at a cost of Rs 780 million as the previous one was devastated in the earthquake 2005.

The project of the construction of Prime Minister House was also among the other reconstruction projects in quake hit areas of the state.

Raja Farooq Haider after being elected as prime minister, refused to be shifted into the new PM house saying that such palace did not suits to the prime minister of the base camp of the Kashmir liberation movement.

Later, the prime minister reserved the same building for the Cancer Hospital in the capital city, which after technical inspection declared unsuitable for it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Raja Farooq Haider Khan who recently gone through his eye-surgery was continuously attending the meetings related to the pandemic and monitoring the reports in that regard.

Meanwhile, the government has step up its efforts for screening the travelers to the AJK at all entry points.

The prime minister directed concerned quarters to maintain ban on public gatherings, wedding ceremonies and other festivals and fairs for three weeks time period.

All private and public-sector educational institutions and seminaries across AJK have been closed for three weeks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Prime Minister Marriage Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 Cancer All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

59 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

59 minutes ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

59 minutes ago

Somalia Records First Coronavirus Case - Health Mi ..

13 seconds ago

Price Control Magistrates collect fine from 46 sho ..

14 seconds ago

Information Group playing proactive role to projec ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.