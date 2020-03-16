AJK Prime Minister orders immediate measures to combat conornavirus threat

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday directed authorities to take several immediate stringent measures to effectively deal with the increasing threat of coronavirus pandemic in the state

He directed the concerned quarters to make quarantine arrangements at the newly constructed PM House in the State's metropolis for the suspected patients of the deadly virus.

The newly constructed PM house was built at a cost of Rs 780 million as the previous one was devastated in the earthquake 2005.

The project of the construction of Prime Minister House was also among the other reconstruction projects in quake hit areas of the state.

Raja Farooq Haider after being elected as prime minister, refused to be shifted into the new PM house saying that such palace did not suits to the prime minister of the base camp of the Kashmir liberation movement.

Later, the prime minister reserved the same building for the Cancer Hospital in the capital city, which after technical inspection declared unsuitable for it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Raja Farooq Haider Khan who recently gone through his eye-surgery was continuously attending the meetings related to the pandemic and monitoring the reports in that regard.

Meanwhile, the government has step up its efforts for screening the travelers to the AJK at all entry points.

The prime minister directed concerned quarters to maintain ban on public gatherings, wedding ceremonies and other festivals and fairs for three weeks time period.

All private and public-sector educational institutions and seminaries across AJK have been closed for three weeks.