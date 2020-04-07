AJK Prime Minister orders stringent action against hoarders, profiteers

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday directed a stringent action against hoarders and profiteers, who were trying to take benefit of the lock-down imposed in the state to curb the coronavirus

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Muzaffarabad through videolink, he also ordered the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take strict action against the profiteers and hoarders to ensure provision of all edible items to the general public.

The prime minister also directed the officials concerned to provide required resources for the provision of safety kits to the doctors, paramedical staff, police and officials of administration.

"All the commissioners and deputy commissioners should make it sure that daily wagers have been helped out during the lock-down period. Payment of the wages to sanitary workers and contingent paid staff of the Local Government board should be ensured," he further directed.

He said a large number of artificial masks and replica sanitizers were being sold in the markets and the drug inspectors should take action on it immediately.

Raja Farooq Haider directed to further tighten the lockdown ensuring precautionary measures and strict monitoring on the checking process and all entry points.

He also directed for the action against those employees using government vehicles without any official assignment.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the prevailing situation during the lockdown and health emergency in the state.

He was told that quarantine center has established at newly constructed building of the AJK University at Chatter Kallas. 35 beds have been installed initially while the building has the capacity of 500 beds.

Minister health Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister education Barrister Iftikhar Ali Gillani, Minister Law Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior Member Board of RevenueInspector General Police, Secretary Health, Secretary Information, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting.