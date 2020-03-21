AJK Prime Minister orders to ensure availability of edibles, other necessities of life

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday directed the authorities concerned to fully ensure availability of edibles and other basic necessities of life to masses throughout the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday directed the authorities concerned to fully ensure availability of edibles and other basic necessities of life to masses throughout the state.

Presiding over the State Coordination Committee's (SCC) meeting, he directed to extend full cooperation to the workers engaged on daily wages besides providing them essential commodities on immediate basis.

The Prime Minister also directed for screening of those returning to the state from abroad. "They must be detained at their houses after completion of the screening process and district administration alongwith health officials visit their houses to monitor the situation on daily basis", he added.

He urged civil society, religious scholars and traders to help government to effectively deal with the corona pandemic.

Announcing two months remission in the sentences of prisoners in the state, Prime Minister also directed strict action against those involved in spreading fake news and rumors in crisis situation.

"It is the time of jihad against this deadly virus. All government initiatives were to save the precious lives of people. We had fought such situation in devastating earthquake 2005 with steadfastness and this critical time will pass too", the premier said.

He urged masses to fully cooperate with government by following all required precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed administration, health and other department concerned to double their efforts against the epidemic. "Public must be aware about the corona pandemic. Screening system at all entry points of the state must be strengthened and keep liaisons with the all airports of the country to obtain the data of those returning to the state", Haider further directed.

He also directed to take special care of the laborers, daily wage staff and the marginalized segments of the society.

Earlier, SCC meeting reviewed the implementation status of the steps taken by the government to combat corona pandemic.

The meeting decided to suspend inter-provincial transport for three days from (Saturday) under health emergency imposed to prevent the threat of coronavirus. No public transport vehicle would be allowed to leave from or enter anywhere in the state.

It was also decided in the meeting to take further stringent protection measures in district Mirpur as in last few days 3000 people returned from abroad in the district.

The SCC decided to hold video-link meeting on daily basis to review the latest situation in the state. All three divisional commissioners would update the Prime Minister in the meeting.

Minister Health/Focal Person on Corona Virus Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister State Disaster Management Authority Ahmed Raza Qadri, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, secretaries, commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the SCC meeting through video link.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, a special monitoring cell has been established at Prime Minister House to monitor the latest situation of corona virus pandemic.

Cell would obtain the updated information from Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts after every three hours and would present the same to Prime Minister AJK.