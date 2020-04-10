UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Orders To Ensure Strict Implementation Of Lock-down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

AJK Prime Minister orders to ensure strict implementation of lock-down

Following emerging of first Covid-19 case in AJK's metropolis, Prime Minister of the State Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday directed the administration to take stern measures in implementing the lock-down and ensuring the safety of the health-workers and others

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) : Following emerging of first Covid-19 case in AJK's metropolis, Prime Minister of the State Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday directed the administration to take stern measures in implementing the lock-down and ensuring the safety of the health-workers and others.

Taking serious notice of the state-run Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) hospital Muzaffarabad incident, the Prime Minister ordered immediate compiling a report identifying the officials involved in the negligence or mishandling the case.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan also directed the administration to arrange immediate tests of the concerned hospital staff which handled the coronavirus positive patient and quarantine it after the test results.

"All those who met and inquired the victim's health must be traced and isolated. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard", Haider warned.

The Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to the general public to cooperate with the government.

"For God sake, not to visit hospitals, we couldn't do anything without your cooperation" he added.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir and Senior Superintendent Police visited AIMS hospital and reviewed the overall situation.

The district administration immediately locked-down the area while spray has been done to disinfect the health facility.

All those persons who physically contacted the victim including the doctors and paramedical staff are being quarantine to control expected transmission of the virus.

The Prime Minister has directed the health department to ban the visitors in the hospital to inquire the health of the indoor patients.

He also directed to provide the safety kits to the doctors and paramedical staff on regular basis.

