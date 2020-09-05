UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Pays Glowing Tributes To Valiant Armed Forces Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:40 PM

AJK Prime Minister pays glowing tributes to valiant armed forces of Pakistan

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has paid rich tributes to the velour and courage of Pakistan Armed forces which demonstrated a high standard of professionalism in 1965 war against India

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has paid rich tributes to the velour and courage of Pakistan Armed forces which demonstrated a high standard of professionalism in 1965 war against India.

In a message on the eve of the Defense Day of Pakistan, falling on 6th of September, Sunday, he said on Saturday that the historic day reminds us of the symbol of enduring display of unity, indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who on this day proved to the world that country defense is impregnable .

The Prime Minister said that the Kashmiris are proud of the sacrifices offered by the valiant Armed Forces for the defense of the motherland and added that Pakistan Armed forces is one of the best forces in the world and fully capable to defend the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

Pakistan Armed forces is a symbol of pride and respect for the Kashmiri living on the both sides of the line of control he added.

He said after 5th august the Indian forces have intensified its atrocities and unleashed the reign of terror on innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people of occupied Kashmir to suppress the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self determination.

The Prime Minister said that Indian forces have also targeted the innocent civilians on the line of control, however the Indian forces will not be able to crush the freedom struggle with the use of military forces and Kashmiris will continue their struggle with full force and such tactics of Indian forces would be badly failed.

