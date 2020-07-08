UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Buhran Wani His Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday paid glowing tributes to indomitable courage and exemplary enthusiasm of Shaheed Burhan Wani, who offered supreme sacrifice for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

In his message to mark his martyrdom anniversary here on Tuesday, he said that Shaheed Wani wrote history with his blood against all odds.

He said nation is proud of its gallant sons for velour and unwavering allegiance who laid down their lives for the holy cause of liberation.

He said that Kashmiri Martyred have set a new history of freedom struggle which would be a great source of inspiration for the people of Kashmir.

He said that Shaheed Burhan wani infused the news spirit of freedom among the youth and it was due to this reason that India despite use of Brute force has failed to crush the freedom struggle.

He assured the people of occupied Kashmir that they are not alone in their struggle; the people of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are with them till the dawn of freedom.

